Outlander notes: The eve of Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish’s book!







Tomorrow is an enormous day for Outlander actors Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. After all, this is when their book Clanlands is released in both print and audio form! For those of you who want an escape from some other particularly-big events happening tomorrow (we’re sure you are familiar here in the US), this could be an opportunity — provided you’ve already voted, of course.

We know that Sam and Graham are certainly gearing up in their own right, and you can see some evidence of that courtesy of Sam’s Instagram below! He is already signing a wide array of copies of the book, and there are plenty that have been sold via pre-order already.

For those who haven’t considered buying Clanlands just yet, consider it a chance to briefly transport yourself to another world and experience a journey of two friends experiencing Scottish history and culture like never before. We do hope that the book serves as a nice precursor to the upcoming Starz series Men in Kilts, which shockingly still does not have a premiere date. While we have no say on such matters, wouldn’t it be nice to actually know the premiere date for Men in Kilts at some point tomorrow? It’d certainly be fantastic cross-promotion for the book as well.

As for Outlander, our hope is that season 6 will be happening at some point in 2020 … but we’ll have to wait and see when it comes to that.

What are you the most excited to see from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish’s Clanlands?

