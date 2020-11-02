Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 5: John & June’s future







Coming out of Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 last night, the good news is clear: John and June are back together! They’ve been reunited at Ginny’s compound and with that, they can celebrate that they have some good in their lives … right?

Well, here is the problem — John knows that Ginny is manipulative. She does everything with a hidden agenda and it is hard at times to get to the bottom of every single part of it. It seems on the surface like June’s arrival is a reward for some of what John did in the episode (or, what Strand did to save John from potentially his own impulses). But what does this mean? It could be that he owes her, and moving forward he could be in a position where he has to act on a “favor” for her. This is something that, one way or another, you’ll see play out as this season progresses.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Garret Dillahunt had to say about the reunion and what’s coming next:

They’re in a relationship, and now they’re together, in Lawton. Ginny’s manipulation is clear to John, I think in that look out the door. He’s scared now. What has she got up her sleeve? Why did she bring [June] here? It underscores his certainty that he’s been manipulated this whole time, and still is [being manipulated]. There’s danger ahead for the two of them, but they’re a strong couple.

We know that episode 5 is going to shift the focus over to Dwight and Sherry, but rest assured that you’ll have a chance to see John again at some point. This season is just taking more of an anthology format, at least as of this time.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead

What do you think is next for John Dorie and June on Fear the Walking Dead?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







