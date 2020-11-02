The Good Lord Bird episode 6 spoilers: The last before finale







Next week on Showtime, The Good Lord Bird episode 6 is going to air, and you will have a chance here to see a plan put in motion. Yet, there is go guarantee that this is going to work. Onion’s going to find himself in a place where he will have to do what he can to ensure that things don’t fall apart completely. Be prepared for one of the more action-packed episodes, one where the stakes certainly couldn’t be higher.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Good Lord Bird episode 6 synopsis, which is where you can see some more details on what is coming up:

The plan to take control of Harper’s Ferry is finally put into action; however, a crucial mistake threatens the success of the entire operation. With shots firing, Onion is sent out to get reinforcements. Starring Ethan Hawke and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

If you are curious to get some more insight now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the promo! There are only a couple of episodes left, and because of that, we would think that whatever happens here would bleed almost directly into what comes in the finale.

The one thing that we do hope is that there is a way to get some more attention for The Good Lord Bird as we get closer and closer to the end of the road. Despite the show having a big-name star in Ethan Hawke, it really isn’t getting all that much in the way of public buzz. Maybe the events of the next new episode would be enough to change things.

