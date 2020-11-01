Lovecraft Country season 2: Where do things stand with renewal?







Do we want to see a Lovecraft Country season 2 renewal happen at HBO? Certainly, and in some ways it’s a surprise that it hasn’t been announced yet. The first season was largely successful and loved by critics/viewers, so why not make it happen?

If there is a simple answer to this, it’s this: Patience. HBO is not the sort of network that hurries to make some of these decisions happen, and given the global health crisis at the moment, they’re in even less of a hurry. Odds are, we will get some news in the months to come, but we’re probably more than a year from season 2 launching. It would just be nice to know something for the sake of knowing it.

In terms of a specific update, though, here is what showrunner Misha Green had to say on the subject to Rolling Stone last month:

We’re in talks with HBO. I just finished the finishing touches of Season One three weeks ago. But I’m excited about exploring Season Two and what we have in mind. Nothing’s official.

Odds are, these talks are still ongoing and when something is official, an announcement will come out at that point. We’re sure that the second season will contain some significant departures from season 1, largely because so much of this series is about pushing the envelope and testing the imagination. The more that Green and the writers make you think differently, the better the show will eventually be.

HBO in general does have a lot of programming still on its plate, including a second season of Euphoria, more Westworld, and the eventual Game of Thrones prequel, which is still far away but will eventually happen so long as the previous order remains intact. That’s without even getting into the comedy side of things.

