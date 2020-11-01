Shameless season 11: Should Emmy Rossum return before series finale?







Shameless season 11 is the final season of the show, and we know there are a lot of questions out there about what the story could be.

For the sake of this article, though, let’s go ahead and pose one of the big ones out there: Will Emmy Rossum return before the series finale? We hope that the answer here is yes, but there are a lot of complicating factors.

First and foremost, let’s address the rather important elephant in the room (which, knowing the Gallaghers, it’s going to be messy) — it feels like the show is in some way going to address the pandemic. You don’t want a Fiona cameo with no real weight to it, so you have to find the right story for her to come back. If the show does a pandemic story all season, it may be hard to figure out why Fiona would travel back to Chicago in the middle of it.

In general, it’s also harder to get guest stars on board shows right now due to all of the protocol involved. It may happen here and there, but with slightly less regularity.

Let’s be clear: We absolutely want this to happen. Shameless is a series that should do its absolute best to honor its past in the final season. It really comes down to Rossum is available and if the story is right. In all honesty, we’d rather not know that it is happening in advance. There is something great about getting that rare surprise, which really is few and far between in the TV world.

