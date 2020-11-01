Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: A Donnie Wahlberg – premiere tease







Getting a good many teases from the Blue Bloods season 11 premiere is no easy task. After all, we don’t even have a premiere date! CBS is keeping their cards close to the vest, but we at least know of one outdoor location from the premiere — and that Donnie Wahlberg will be featured there as Danny Reagan.

In a new post on Instagram, executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (who also wrote the premiere, entitled “Triumph Over Trauma”) shared a series of images from Randall’s Island in New York City. She also noted that this is where they completed the season 11 premiere. Note that this doesn’t mean that this will be the final scene of the episode, but we know that sometimes Blue Bloods likes to air scenes featuring the New York City skyline at the end of the episodes. It’s scenic and iconic that way. In the third image of her slideshow, you can see Danny on the screen of a production monitor.

What these indicate is that even in these times, the Blue Bloods crew is still finding a way to shoot in some memorable outdoor locations, while also doing it safely for everyone involved. A real effort is being taken to ensure that the show looks and feels relatively similar — we don’t think it’s lost on the producers how Blue Bloods is comfort food for a lot of people. They won’t be forgetting about that in the weeks and months to come.

