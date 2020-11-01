NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 tease: Ready for more missions?







Next week on CBS, brace yourselves for the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 premiere — and the return of the franchise to CBS! There is a lot to be excited about in “The Bear,” as you’ll see a lot of different characters face some challenges and obstacles.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis for what lies ahead just yet, we suggest that you take a look below:

“The Bear” – When a Russian bomber goes missing while flying over U.S. soil, Callen and Sam must track it down in the desert and secure its weapons and intel before the Russians on board destroy the plane. Also, Hetty gives Nell a cryptic assignment, on the 12th season premiere of NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 8 (8:30-9:30 PM, ET/8:00-9:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Just in case that is not enough for you, shouldn’t the promo help to suffice? In this video, you’re reminded that Fatima is a key part of the show now — and that we’re going to be seeing a lot of Nell in the early going. We are so curious as to what the latter’s role is going to be throughout this season, given that she did come fairly close to quitting the team during season 11. Hetty encouraged her to not make a firm decision, and she could be pulling her back into the fold now.

We wouldn’t be surprised if some of the stories in the premiere end up carrying into some of the weeks that follow — while NCIS: LA does also keep its procedural feel. We do think personally that some of the best seasons of the show are the ones that find a way to balance all of that out, even if that isn’t always the easiest thing in the world to do.

