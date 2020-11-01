





Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 may have been the John Dorie episode, but we’re just as much surprised by some of what we saw courtesy of Victor Strand.

After so many years of seeing the Strand character oscillate between so many different things, it felt like this was an episode that put us back in a place that was similar to where we were with him early on in the series’ run. This is a character who can prove helpful to others, but he is often self-serving, as well. He does what he needs to in order to get by and survive. Often, his interests align with others, but that isn’t always the case.

Hence, what the character decided to do with Janis on this weekend’s episode. In making the decision to kill her in advance, he effectively ensured that John Dorie couldn’t have any choices for what he wanted to do. He recognizes his position within Ginny’s organization, but also how he can continue to make John into a favorable person within this world, as well. It’s manipulative and cunning — hence, why we see the two engage in the fight that we did.

This episode was an essential one for understanding a good many of the characters in this world, and also the environment that they are in. We do recognize that Ginny won’t be around forever, and for people like Strand, we’re seeing that there is value in positioning himself for the future. (We do think that John wasn’t hallucinating when it comes to June showing up at his place — it’s a “reward” for what happened. Yet, he’s getting credit for something he wants no part of and that is what puts him in such a delicate spot.)

