The Good Doctor season 4 premiere video: Shaun’s living situation







With The Good Doctor season 4 premiere coming to ABC tomorrow night, we know there is a lot of different material for the show to explore. For starters, we are seeing the series enter a very-different era where the global health crisis is starting to course through San Jose.

So how are these characters each going to adapt to the changes? That is the subject of some of what we have in the latest sneak peek below.

In this preview, what you can see is Dr. Shaun Murphy try to get accustomed to a difficult living situation — clearly, Dr. Park is staying with him as the doctors try to isolate from others in order to ensure that there is no infecting other people they care about. This causes Shaun to miss Lea, though he doesn’t quite understand it first. Instead, he flips out at Park when he tries to put some things away in what he considers to be Lea’s cabinet. Park recognizes what is really going on here, and clearly he tries to make it so that the two can move forward with a similar mindset.

Ultimately, we know that the two-part premiere event is going to be trying and emotional for all of these characters. We know that The Good Doctor is going to be moving past the pandemic at some point after this, mostly to give viewers a sense of hope — this is a show that wants to introduce all sorts of possibilities for the future, and also provide a little escapism here and there.

