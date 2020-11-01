His Dark Materials season 2 episode 1 spoilers: Lyra, Will’s next move







Next week on BBC One, His Dark Materials season 2 episode 1 is here! With that, do you want a sense of what is coming up next? This is an episode that will feature an important journey for Lyra as finally, she and Will join forces. They don’t do so out of a sheer desire to do so early on, though, as there are specific circumstances that need to the two coming together.

What’s also interesting about this episode is that you will see a new setting, a number of different challenges, and there is a lot that our characters are set to learn about each other — and the show’s multiverse overall.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full His Dark Materials season 2 episode 1 synopsis below:

Following Lord Asriel’s tear through the worlds, Lyra and Pan journey to the strangely deserted city of Cittàgazze.

Whilst the Magisterium refuses to acknowledge this new world exists, Mrs Coulter interrogates Katja, an imprisoned witch. Lyra crosses paths with Will Parry, who she reluctantly teams up with. While exploring the city, they meet children who warn them about Spectres.

Although children are unaffected by Spectres, they can consume the souls of adults. At the witch council, Lee Scoresby reveals he is seeking out an explorer who could offer Lyra protection. Against Serafina’s wishes, Ruta tries to rescue Katja. Lyra realises there is an Oxford in Will’s world too, and he reluctantly agrees to take her.

By the end of this episode, we’re preparing to have the stage set for everything that follows in a big way. Remember here that there are six more episodes coming on the other side of this!

