The Undoing episode 2 trailer: How Grace’s world keeps crumbling







Coming up tonight you’re going to see The Undoing episode 2 air on HBO — and also a real escalating of tension to go along with it.

In the video below, you can get a good sense of some of what is going to be coming with Grace as the character tries to come to grips with the swirling clouds that are all around her. She, like so many other people within this world, have been able to be shielded to some degree by their wealth. It allows them to be within a certain part of society. They have their own sort of blinders that they can put on and not worry about too much else.

Now, however, there is law enforcement. There is the public eye. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Through a good part of the second episode, you will see Nicole Kidman’s character face an interrogation and there could be some difficult moments that go along with that.

The Undoing is not a long series — because of this, there will be an added sort of pressure to deliver a lot of the big reveals sooner rather than later. Be prepared for things to move along at quite a steady pace, as we go from point A to point B and then eventually a few spots that could prove to be devastating. Much of the title itself is a reference to the tearing down of the façade. It is the destruction of a world that was viewed as sacred to some of these characters.

If you want to get a few more specifics before tonight’s episode airs, we suggest that you check out the full The Undoing episode 2 synopsis below:

After seeking refuge at her father’s house, Grace (Nicole Kidman) finds herself on the receiving end of detectives’ probing questions.

