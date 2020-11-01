Roadkill episode 4 (finale) spoilers: How the Hugh Laurie series ends







Are you prepared for Roadkill episode 4 airing on BBC One next week? This is a huge installment — oh, and it also is the last one. This is the end of the road and we’re prepared for almost anything to happen — at least within what is feasible in this show’s own world.

Within this episode, we could be seeing the end of things for Dawn. With that being said, what does that mean for Peter? How is this world going to change? That’s something that we could be seeing throughout this episode. Because we know that Peter has his fair share of demons and pass indiscretions, we have a hard time thinking that the end of the road for these characters is going to be particularly rosy.

If you do want to get a few more details right now for what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Roadkill episode 4 synopsis right now:

As Dawn’s (Helen McCrory) premiership falters, Peter (Hugh Laurie) makes a move for the top spot – but his enemies are circling.

Will his bravado save him or see him fall?

While Roadkill is a short series, we do think that it will be a decisive one. We don’t anticipate there being an ending here that leaves something open for interpretation. The end here is the end, and we imagine that we’ll have a little bit to think about when it comes to power and corruption. These are big issues at the heart of this series, and we do applaud the producers for being able to think of some new ideas at a time when politics are so saturated more or less across the board.

We do think that there is something to be said about the photo above, both in terms of the order that can exist with politics and also the potential for it all to fall apart.

