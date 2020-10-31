It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: Watch for free this weekend







There’s no denying that It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most traditional Halloween specials out there. It’s fun, nostalgic, and it’s been around for more than half a century!

Yet, this year does represent a significant change for the special, and it is one that has generated a tremendous amount of backlash. After being available on traditional television for years, the special (alongside much of the Peanuts library) is now over at Apple TV+ as a part of a new deal. It’s great for Apple in some ways, given that it offers them iconic programming that is suitable for all generations. Yet, it’s also angered a number of people who much preferred things the way that they were.

We wish we had a solution for those who still wanted to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin via some traditional means — yet, we can at least tell you this if you want to watch the special online for free. Through the remainder of the weekend, it is available on Apple TV+ without a subscription. All you have to do is head over to the link here.

Will this satisfy those without streaming access? Probably not, but it is at least an option for some of you. This is also a way to prepare yourselves accordingly for some of the holiday specials later this year. You can also look for a DVD or Blu-Ray version of the special online, but be forewarned that these are currently in short supply. After the news of the Apple TV+ deal, a number of disheartened Peanuts fans went out and bought physical copies, making it hard for a lot of other people to get them at this current moment.

Ultimately, we hope that as many of you as possible get a chance to watch the special. For those who don’t, maybe it will be a bit easier next year! Here’s to hoping that so many of you have a great October 31…

What do you think about the move for It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

What do you think about the move for It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown?

Here’s a Halloween treat — “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is free on Apple TV+ this weekend. No subscription required. 🎃 https://t.co/wmYih4hy0F pic.twitter.com/ndWFfpoVTN — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 30, 2020

