The Voice season 19 video: Trio Worth the Wait wows the coaches

In the video below, you can check out a fantastic blind audition from group Worth the Wait, who comes out with a performance of Linda Ronstadt’s “When Will I Be Loved.” It starts out with just one singer, and that’s when Gwen Stefani turned around. Imagine her surprise when she realized that there were two other singers joining her! The moment that all three kicked in with the harmonies, all of the coaches opted to push their button at that point. This is a family group made up of a mother and her daughters, and it’s clear that they have some serious country chops.

Now, here comes the difficult decision — who will Worth the Wait pick as their coach? On the surface, this feels like a no-brainer given that a lot of country artists pick Blake Shelton without thinking about it. We get it — the man’s a legend in the genre and has connections all over Nashville. Yet, we also have to remember that Kelly Clarkson has done some work within the genre, as has Gwen Stefani as of late. She even has brought in video recommendation from Trace Adkins!

We have no clear idea as to whether or not this is going to be the sort of thing that helps Worth the Wait in picking Gwen, but rest assured that we’re very interested to see what they decide. It is true that Blake has a lot of country artists on his team — even if they do pick him, there’s always a chance that they could be available for a steal at some other point down the road.

