NCIS season 18: Could this be one of Mark Harmon’s best years?







There’s been a common thread over the past couple of seasons of NCIS — they have both been excellent years for Mark Harmon. We’ve been able to see Gibbs as a character understand more the value of opening up to others, while at the same time experiencing different degrees of friendship. He has a deeper bond now with McGee, and he also has built something with Sloane. It may be up in the air as to precisely what that is, but there are some romantic vibes here.

So when you consider the past couple of seasons (including the excellent season 17 finale “The Arizona”), it may be hard to consider that Harmon may have a chance to step up his game. Yet, it could happen! Think about the plans for the early days of season 18 — Gibbs is going to be spending time with Fornell, working (in the past) to resolve events first introduced in the season 16 finale “Daughters.” Friendship between two men of Gibbs and Fornell’s age is rarely explored on television, and they have both a rich professional history and an understanding of loss ang tragedy. They emotionally can understand each other in ways few others can. There’s a determination between the two of them, especially when Fornell’s daughter Emily is involved.

With this, you also combine the news that Maria Bello is leaving this season — there has to be a way to write Sloane out, and we anticipate some great scenes between Gibbs and Sloane will be coming as a result. This will be a chance for Harmon to show a very different side as a performer. We know that the cases and the fun banter between the team will be there — the exceptional episodes of NCIS is when Gibbs gets pushed beyond his comfort zone, and it feels like there are opportunities aplenty to witness that coming up.

