Better Call Saul season 6: When it will reportedly start filming?







We’ve been waiting for a long time to learn when Better Call Saul season 6 will start filming — and finally, we’re starting to get an indication!

Speaking in a new interview with Hey U Guys on YouTube, Gus Fring himself in Giancarlo Esposito offered up the following on when the cast and crew will seemingly be back in New Mexico to wrap things up:

“We were slated to go in September, we now look like we’ll be going in March. We have a brilliant team of writers, of course, so it’s always exciting to think about getting back to work. We didn’t get a chance to get back to work on season 6. I’m so excited for Vince and Peter, and Melissa Bernstein, our producer, to be going back to set sometime in March.”

While this means we’re going to be waiting a long time for the final season (think next fall probably, at the earliest), good things come to those who wait. Also, our hope is that by March of next year the country will be withstanding the second wave of the pandemic and we can start to see a sense of healing in this country. It would certainly make things easier for this show, given that there is no real way to write a pandemic into something that is set many years within the past. (Just remember that the date could still very well change.)

We know that the final season of Better Call Saul is going to be emotional — we get to learn if there is something more for Jimmy/Gene in the future, in addition to the fate of characters like Kim Wexler and Nacho.

