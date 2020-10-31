The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: The importance of the Sikorsky Archive







There have long been mysterious items at the center of The Blacklist — think in terms of the Fulcrum, the duffel bag of bones, and now the Sikorsky Archive. All of them hold clues to what is the final puzzle, and that is of course this — trying to understand why Raymond Reddington really is.

So what role is the Archive going to have? We know that it was something that Ilya Koslov was obsessed with last season, and it’s also seemingly a source of conflict involving Neville Townsend and Katarina Rostova — there are some suspicions that Katarina knows a good bit about it, or could even have it. We’re not so sure about that, though, and instead we feel like a good bit of this season could be about tracking this down. After all, executive producer John Eisendrath notes to TV Insider that it “will prove critical to uncovering Red’s true identity.”

Just in case you wanted a slightly-more-generic tease about what is coming up, fellow EP Jon Bokenkamp noted to the aforementioned website that they will “have big swings, big betrayals, big reveals” throughout the upcoming season, adding that “Katarina has revelations about Red that drive everything to come.”

Excited? We are knowing that the early episodes could have more Reddington/Liz conflict than ever before. We’re not sure that they will be at odds forever, but the fractured nature of their relationship should be an interesting driver of conflict for some time coming up. The show is back on Friday, November 13 — we’re just counting down the days!

