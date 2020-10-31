Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 2 spoilers: Who’s doing battle?







In the event you haven’t heard the news as of yet, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 2 is going to be the second episode that airs premiere night. In between two episodes of this show and also the Station 19 premiere, you’re getting three hours of programming! There’s a lot to be excited about here, but of course a lot to be concerned about as well. These first two episodes are specifically taking a hard look at the pandemic, and that is something that the show won’t be glossing over. They really can’t, but there will be room for some lighthearted stories in here, as well.

So what’s coming up in this particular episode? A new series regular in Winston will be stopping by, while at the same time we’re going to learn more about the fallout between Teddy and Owen. For more, check out the official Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 2 synopsis:

Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it.

The Richard/Koracick story is certainly one we’re interested in seeing, mostly because we have no clear idea as to what the source of conflict is. Also, how much time has passed since Richard’s medical event at the end of last season? That is certainly something we’re interested in learning more about.

