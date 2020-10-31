The Blacklist season 8 spoilers: Promo hypes Liz, Reddington showdown







NBC has released the first promo for The Blacklist season 8 and, in the famed words of one Raymond Reddington, this is gonna be a gas. It’s also going to be one of the most dramatic showdowns we’ve seen on the series to date.

Typically when we enter a certain iteration of the show, we tend to anticipate a new Big Bad entering the fray — think in terms of Alexander Kirk, Berlin, or even Katarina Rostova this past year. This time around, though, it seems like there’s a different approach here with Liz Keen herself set up to be the central adversary for one Raymond Reddington. We know that she has turned against Reddington already in favor of getting answers from her mother — now, it looks like it’s going to be on another level.

Want to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our playlist. We’ll have more news coming that you don’t want to miss.

With Liz, Reddington understands that he has a formidable opponent. She’s smart, capable of killing, and there’s an emotional bond that makes it harder for him to contend with her. He won’t kill her and, when the dust settles, we do think that he wants nothing other than the best for her. That does make things difficult in these circumstances, and it leads to us wondering this very thing: Why doesn’t Reddington just tell Liz what she wants to know? So much of her turning on James Spader’s character comes back to her frustration that she doesn’t know the truth about her past.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The Blacklist

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8?

What do you think about this promo? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

No one is to be underestim(eight)ed. pic.twitter.com/56E2Bfcbbo — The Blacklist (@NBCBlacklist) October 31, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







