Supernatural season 15 episode 20 (series finale): First look at ‘Carry On’







Supernatural season 15 episode 20 is airing on November 19 — and go ahead and get your tissues ready. The title here is “Carry On,” and that alone is a reminder of the montage you’re going to get at the start of this. The series finale is going to be all about the Winchesters, the world that they live in, and those who helped them get there. It’s an emotional, personal episode, and you really can’t be shocked that The CW is going to keep most of the specifics at a minimum in advance.

Today, the network revealed the official synopsis (see below) — it’s nostalgic, even if it doesn’t exactly hand down all that much when it comes to details on what’s next:

THE END – After 15 seasons, the longest running sci fi series in the US is coming to an end. Baby, it’s the final ride for saving people and hunting things. The episode was directed by Robert Singer and written by Andrew Dabb (#1520). Original airdate 11/19/2020

Before the end of the episode, we’re sure that we’ll cry — a lot of people will. How can you not after so many years watching these characters?

Remember that before the series finale, there is also going to be a retrospective special that features a number of the most important people associated with the show over time. Check out the synopsis for that below:

A CELEBRATORY EPISODE – Get ready for the finale with cast interviews from Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with creator Eric Kripke, executive producers Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb, and special guest stars Jim Beaver, Samantha Smith, Ruth Connell, Kim Rhodes and Mark Sheppard. Original airdate 11/19/2020.

We’re especially excited to see people like Kripke on board here given his vision led to everything — and then also someone like Sheppard, who we have missed very much as Crowley over the years.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural

What do you want to see on Supernatural season 15 episode 20?

How do you imagine that this story is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







