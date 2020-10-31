NCIS season 18 spoilers: How long will the story take place in the past?







As we prepare for NCIS season 18, there are obvious questions about various stories. How will Maria Bello exit the story? What’s next for Bishop and Torres? These are some of the things we’re wondering, but we’re prepared to not get answers for a while.

Why? It’s because for the earlier part of this season, the writers are going back into the past.

Why do this? One of the reasons is that they can address what happened when Gibbs and Fornell went on that mysterious fishing trip. Another reason may just be tied to what’s going on in the real world right now. There’s a real awareness among the writers that viewers want an escape from the outside world, and this show does offer that for at least one hour at a time. It’s with that in mind that TVLine reports that we’re probably staying in the past until at least January or February. Even with that, it’s hard to say exactly how much the pandemic will be addressed even then — they may opt to show it briefly a la This Is Us, or just act as though within the world of the franchise, they’ve already gotten a handle on much of the virus. This is seemingly a part of how NCIS: Los Angeles is going to take it on.

It’s with some of this in mind that we imagine it will be 2021 when we get answers on Sloane, Bishop, Torres, or some other characters … at least unless the writers have a way to surprise us. That’s certainly possible.

Get ready — NCIS season 18 is poised to premiere on CBS next month!

