Outlander notes: The latest Richard Rankin & Adso goodness!







Welcome to our Friday edition of Outlander notes! We know that it has been relatively slim pickings as of late when it comes to major news on the show, not that this is going to come as all that much of a surprise. It’s been months since the series aired, and filming supposedly isn’t going to begin for a while still.

Yet, at least Starz is putting out a few bits and pieces of good stuff to enjoy for the time being! Let’s start with something silly, as they recently released a fancam (yes, you read that correctly) of Adso in celebration of National Cat Day. This is a follow-up to what they did in celebration of Rollo earlier this year.

What does this show us? More than anything, that Outlander loves its animals … and is also well-aware that a lot of viewers at home do, as well.

To go along with this, how about some wisdom from Richard Rankin? In this video, he speaks a little bit about the importance of patience and love — these are certainly traits that Brianna had to embody after the Battle of Alamance, when it was not entirely clear that Roger would ever speak again. (For the record, Rankin and Sophie Skelton are still underrated for their performances in this episode.)

With Roger and Bree opting to stay back in the past at the end of season 5, our hope now is quite simple — that they can settle even more into the Fraser’s Ridge world than ever before, and find roles that could last them for however long that they are there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander now

What do you want to see from Roger (and Adso!) on Outlander moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

