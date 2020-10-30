Blue Bloods season 11: A potential new outlook for Jamie, Eddie







We’re still weeks away (at least) from the launch of Blue Bloods season 11, and while we’re bummed out about that, isn’t it nice to know that the show is currently in production? We like to think so, and while we wait, we do think there is room to discuss a few things.

Take, for example, the primary focus of this article: The future of Jamie and Eddie. It’s been a long time since we discussed Jamko, and the big reason why is simple: There isn’t a whole of scoop out there as of yet.

However, at the same time we know that there is a lot of story worth thinking about. Take, for example, this: Can they get more on the same page this season? We’re hoping for more opportunities to see the two continually together at home, and also building even more of a life outside of their jobs. This is a big part of what we missed on this past season — they were married, but a lot of their individual plotlines were about conflicts that the two had. Our hope is that this time, conflict can be replaced at times by triumphs and they can be a positive example for other Reagans who may be looking for relationships in their lives.

Also, depending on if the series writes in fully the pandemic, it feels like there are a lot of opportunities for the writers to thread in specific stories for these two characters. While they’re certainly essential workers, they probably would be spending a lot of their off hours at home, separate from everyone else. It could’ve led to a lot of conversations about their future, whether that means kids or what they want in their careers.

We hope that all of this is explored in the upcoming season, and with the same combination of humor, heart, and romance we’ve seen from them over the years.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11?

