Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 sneak peek: John’s new duties







Fear the Walking Dead season 6 episode 4 is arriving on AMC this weekend and if you were not aware, John Dorie will be the spotlight character this time around. We’re excited for that. Out of all the new characters who were introduced over the past few years, he’s one of the strongest — he’s got a haunted past and a strong sense of duty. He’s also the closest thing that we’ve got on this show to an Old West cowboy in the apocalypse.

Unfortunately for John, at the moment his metaphorical wings have been cut off a little as he is stuck doing the bidding of Virginia. In the sneak peek below, you can get a little bit of a sense as to how he’s handling being in Ginny’s operation — he’s almost her version of an investigator, and he vows to do just that. Meanwhile, she compliments him on some of what he’s been doing within the compound, making it clear that his hard work is not lost on anyone there.

So what is John’s endgame? We don’t think that he is suddenly some sort of friend to Ginny. Instead, this is more of a situation where he is (probably) doing whatever he can in order to survive. He knows that if he’s belligerent at all times, things are probably going to go from bad to worse.

What we know about this episode, at least per the promotional material that is out there, is that we’re going to be seeing John investigate a mysterious death that will cause him to view the world in a different way than before. This is a man who has already lived his life through different phases; it only makes sense now that the latest one is coming around the bend.

