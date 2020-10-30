The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 4 video: Catherine’s concern







This weekend The Spanish Princess season 2 episode 4 is arriving on Starz, and we know that things are going to get troubling for Catherine — and quickly.

One of the challenges with a show like this is simply how much ground do they want to cover in a certain number of episodes — how far do you go in telling Catherine’s story from start to finish? We’ve seen the early days now of Catherine’s marriage to Henry VIII, back when there was a certain element of peace. Since then, we’ve seen bloodshed, battles, political alliances, and also the infamous discussions surrounding heirs.

The next new episode is entitled “The Other woman” and if that isn’t a clue for what is coming, what really is? This is the sort of episode that will allow the story to move forward as rumors of a possible Henry mistress start to spiral.

So … who could it be? The easiest guess is that the show is going to dive into more story here with Bessie Blount, a woman who bore Henry a son in Henry FitzRoy. It’s hard to imagine that the would leapfrog this part of the story, though we know that there are a lot of influential people in his life. Also, remember that Blount was far from his only mistress in history, though History is one of the only out-of-wedlock children he acknowledged as his own.

In the end, though, The Spanish Princess is not the story of Henry VIII and his wives/mistresses — there have been other shows that focus on that. Instead, prepare more for this series to revolve around Catherine and her emotional reaction to what is going to be an escalating situation; remember that it will go so far that Henry goes to extreme lengths to get what he wants.

