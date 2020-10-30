The Good Doctor season 4 premiere sneak peek: Shaun & Lea’s moment







We know that there are some difficult times coming on The Good Doctor season 4 premiere on Monday, but why not focus here on the positive? While there are some dark times coming with the pandemic hitting the show, before that you’ll see at least some of the early days of Shaun and Lea’s relationship.

With this in mind, we present to you below the latest look at the upcoming episode below. This takes place weeks into Shaun and Lea’s relationship, and you can see that they are still working out the parameters of it. Shaun is unclear as to when they’ve been together long enough for Lea to stay the night — she says that she’s not quite there yet, but she’s hoping that they can be together on Saturday. It’s news that makes Shaun happy … but we’re not sure that it is going to happen. We wouldn’t be surprised if by the time the weekend rolls around, the health crisis is there in full force and the St. Bonaventure Hospital is really stretched thin. Shaun and Lea would also be apart in order to ensure that there is no risk for her getting sick.

The upcoming crisis is going to push all of these characters to the limit. Be prepared for an emotional two-parter, but remember there are other stories that will be focused on beyond the pandemic. Claire, for example, is going to be contending with her grief after losing Melendez.

