The Bachelorette spoilers: How Clare Crawley, Dale Moss’ story continues







If you’ve watched the first three episodes of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, you know quite a few things already. Take, for example, that she is super into Dale Moss. It’s clear that she wants to be with him already, really to the point where she doesn’t want to waste time with a lot of the other people. This is going to cause some chaos, and we’re sure that we will see a lot of this as the episode Thursday unfolds.

But what about Clare and Dale themselves? Even if she wants to be with him and vice-versa, there is no guarantee that it’s going to work out. The two are going to have a romantic dinner together before Clare makes her final decision, and it’s one that will feature special guests — think in terms of Chris and Bri, who won The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart and are still together.

For some more news on what's coming here, be sure to check out the full synopsis:

A determined Clare formulates a plan to share her deep feelings with Dale over a romantic dinner. But what if he doesn’t feel the same way? Chris and Bri, who won “Listen to Your Heart,” serenade the couple with their song “Found You.” Clare doesn’t want the night to end, but will Dale be on the same page?

Hey, even if most of the night is a hot mess on Thursday, won’t it be nice to see Chris and Bri again?

