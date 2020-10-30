This Is Us season 5: What’s the best way to showcase Randall’s mom?







We’re a few days now removed from the surprising This Is Us season 5 premiere, so we’ve had some time in order to digest the enormous surprise at the end of the episode. We know that Randall’s mother did not die at the time in which we thought.

So with this in mind, how best can the writers really showcase her? It’s a step-by-step process.

The first challenge that needs to be addressed is how Randall discovers the truth about her “death.” The writers have already debunked the theory that the mother is going to be his new therapist, and while there are theories out there suggesting that the therapist could be related to Laurel, we hope that this is not the case. We’d rather that the therapist be the spark that causes Randall to look more into who his mother was and the life that she lived. We know that it’s going to be a quick process this season, but we don’t want a situation where he figures it out right away. There still be a search.

Also, we wouldn’t mind if there are some surprises beyond even what we know right now. There’s no guarantee that Randall’s mother is still alive — if we get a chance to see her, that would be great. If she’s not around, what if there is another sibling out there that he doesn’t know about? What about an aunt or uncle? We do think it’s important Randall has a new family member he didn’t know about … but it doesn’t have to be the mother in order for this story to work.

