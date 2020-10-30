The Blacklist season 8: Should we meet Neville Townsend soon?







As we prepare for the launch of The Blacklist season in just two weeks on NBC, there are definitely some things on our mind. Take, for example, whether or not we’re going to see Liz and Reddington get on the same page again — or, if we’re going to have a chance to see something more when it comes to key parts of this mythology.

This is where Neville Townsend comes into play.

For those who need a refresher (understandable), here’s what we know: Townsend is someone responsible for unleashing the Townsend Directive. This is the kill order that is out there on Katarina Rostova, and this is something that she is desperate to stop. Townsend’s name has become more and more prominent on the series over the past year, and was referenced as recently as the season 7 finale. There have been questions about whether or not “Neville Townsend” is just one person or a collective, but for now we’re leaning more towards the former.

Whoever Townsend is, it’s clear that he is central to what happened in the past between Reddington and Katarina — and this seems to be the perfect time in order to explore a lot of this mythology. We don’t expect to see him right away, mostly because of the fact that there are other stories within the season 7 arc that need to be wrapped up. Yet, we do want to see the show look more towards the future. Who knows how long it will remain on the air? For however long it is, we want them to continue to progress the story in a bold and exciting way.

