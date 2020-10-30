Chicago Med season 6 premiere photo: A look inside the struggle







The premiere of Chicago Med season 6 is going to be coming on NBC one week from Wednesday and it goes without saying that we’ve missed this show. It’s raw, emotional, and it features great characters at all times.

Given the current era that we’re all in, it goes without saying here that some of the hardest times still lie ahead. The upcoming premiere is going to focus largely on how some of these characters are handling the global pandemic, and the sense of struggle that comes at the hospital as a result of it. You are going to learn about what the doctors are nurses are going for, and we imagine the suit April is wearing in the photo above is largely becoming her new normal. It is one of the only ways for her to ensure her own personal safety and even with that, we know that there are serious risks.

How long Chicago Med is going to live in the struggle of this world is one of the biggest tests of the season. There’s a need to focus on it, as this is the sort of stuff that is fundamental to what the real world is like right now. However, we also understand eventually a desire to focus on other things; there are so many people out there who have been drowning in this subject matter in their real lives. Because of that, they may still be looking in order to escape current circumstances as much as possible.

Beyond the virus, there will be some stories that continue following what happened in season 5. This is not the sort of show that is going to introduce stuff, only to then put it on ice and never revisit it. There will be a solid focus on making sure no storyline is left behind.

