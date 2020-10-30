The Outpost season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Who returns with a secret?







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on The Outpost season 3 episode 5? Be prepared for a battle within the throne room, one that could have some immense ramifications. This is an installment that carries with it the title of “Under Yavalla’s Control” and rest assured, this one will prove to be fun.

When we think about what we want to see within the world of this show, it’s typically a few different things: Adventure, a good bit of drama, and action interspersed wherever you can. We’re at a point in the season now where we’ve seen a lot of some of these characters and the story has grown — that’s what makes an installment like this really possible.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full The Outpost season 3 episode 5 synopsis that CarterMatt has for you below:

A THREAT TO THE MISSION – Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) returns to the Outpost with an army – and a secret. Talon (Jessica Green) presses for answers and a fight in the Throne Room ends in death, imprisonment and a new commander of the Outpost. Izuka Hoyle, Jake Stormoen, Adam Johnson, Anand Desai-Barochia, Jaye Griffiths, and Imogen Waterhouse also star. The episode was written by Laura Whang and directed by Orsi Nagypal (#3A05). Original airdate 11/5/2020.

Through this episode, the biggest thing we know that we want to see is that things get shaken up a bit more — maybe Tobin’s return has some unexpected consequences! We do know that as you look a little bit further ahead in the series, a health crisis will be a larger focus — just not in the way that so many of us are dealing with in the real world. Talon will end up being in a very important position working to sort things out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Outpost

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Outpost season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







