Supernatural season 15 episode 17: Is Jack actually dead?







Tonight on Supernatural season 15 episode 17, the CW series did what they often enjoy doing — sending into spirals of paranoia about whether or not a beloved character is gone from the world for good.

So who is it this time around? Think in terms of Jack. Alexander Calvert has done such a great job of bringing us into this character’s world, and of course with that it makes his potential death all the more devastating.

The good news, at least for the time being, is this: We’re not sure that Jack is actually gone just yet. The character is shown off in the promo below for next week’s new episode — not only that, but he’s mentioned in the synopsis as though he’s still around. We recognize fully that this could just be the network’s way of throwing a little bit of trickery at us, but for the time being we want to view it as some sort of positive sign. What other way is there to look at it? (Sure, we could be extremely concerned and/or sad right now, but we’re trying to practice optimism.)

One of the most important things to remember when it comes to Supernatural right now is that this is a show that does want to set up high stakes for the end of the season. They want you to believe that Jack is in danger, just like they want you to think that Castiel is and that Billie has completely turned on them. There are chances for all of this to turn around, but given all of the emotional teases that are out there for the end of the series, we are very much afraid that someone is going to find themselves dead before the end of all of this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Supernatural season 15 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some additional news related to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







