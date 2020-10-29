This Is Us season 5: EP on difference between Nicky, Laurel reveals







At the end of the This Is Us season 5 premiere on NBC this past Tuesday, the series dropped a rather huge surprise. As it turns out, Randall’s biological mother Laurel did not die as it was previously imagined.

For some more This Is Us video discussion, watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and view our series playlist. We will have more updates throughout the season…

Does this mean for sure that she is still alive? Hardly, but there’s at least a possibility of that. It’s not even clear at the moment if William knew she was still out there. It’s a very fascinating reveal that creates a ton of questions for the future, but there is one that we understand a lot of people having: How is this different from what we saw with Nicky? We know that there could be concerns we’re diving into something very similar, but executive producer Dan Fogelman is doing his part to put some distance between the two.

For a little more information on that subject, check out some of what he had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

It’s very different than the Nicky thing. Obviously it’s a reveal that somebody that we’ve been told isn’t around [is]. I mean, Nicky wasn’t a prominent character in Jack’s narrative for those first seasons. There were a couple of references to him having had a brother and then [we] revealed that Jack was keeping that information purposely away from his family. This is more of a direct [situation]. Nobody has the information that the audience is being given right now. And Laurel, Randall’s birth mother, has been such an intrinsic part of this storytelling, even though she hasn’t been a big part of the story from the very beginning. This is actually a much bigger reveal… I think when the Laurel story is told to completion, people will see that it’s very different.

What is ultimately being stated here is rather simple: This is not a rinse-and-repeat storyline of Nicky. We don’t know how it will be different, other than it is.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us

What do you think is going to happen with the Laurel storyline entering This Is Us season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







