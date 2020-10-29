Blue Bloods season 11: Check out another behind-the-scenes peek!







As production of Blue Bloods season 11 continues to press on, we’re certainly thrilled for all of the behind-the-scenes teases possible. That includes, of course, the latest one that we’ve got right now.

If you look below, you can see courtesy of Steven Schirripa a new look at his character of Anthony out and about — it’s another reminder that the show, appearance-wise, isn’t changing all that much within its upcoming season. Sure, there are a whole slew of precautions being taken behind the scenes, but Blue Bloods is the same show you’ve always enjoyed. There may be see some changes to the subject matter, but much of the bones are still very much there.

This is far from the only tease that we have seen on social media from the set, as we’ve seen cast members from Donnie Wahlberg to Vanessa Ray to many others trying to get work done on new episodes. The hardest thing for many fans is most likely the fact that there is no official premiere date yet. What is the network waiting for? It may just be getting some more installments in the can, or at the very least finding the right time in order to launch it. It’s tough sometimes to figure out the best time to premiere a Friday-night show, especially in November when you think about Black Friday and people potentially off doing some other things.

Just expect some more important cases for Anthony and Erin, coupled also with touching moments and scenes that really tap into the heart of what this show is.

Another Great Day On The Set Of Blue Bloods Season 11 Coming Soon!!! @BlueBloods_CBS pic.twitter.com/5jlXyT9gx8 — Steven Schirripa (@StevenSchirripa) October 29, 2020

