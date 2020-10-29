Lucifer season 6 update: Farewell to the writers room







We know that filming is still going on for Lucifer season 6, but one chapter in this story has now officially closed.

In a multiple posts on Twitter (see one example below), the writers for the series have confirmed that the virtual room is now done for the season — as well as the series. There are no more stories that need to be cultivated, and everyone can just take a step back and see their hard work come to life. It is hard work plotting out a show like this, especially since you have to constantly out-do yourself creatively and work to ensure each episode matches up with the established mythology.

Want to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do check that out, remember to then also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more insight and view our playlist. We’ll have more updates coming soon.

Also, with season 6 being the last one, you have to make sure that there is the emotional resonance you so richly desire. We don’t exactly think there’s going to be some eleventh-hour decision to renew the show again at this point.

So what is the timeline for getting to see these final episodes? Let’s just say that patience is going to be very-much required here. We still have no official return date for the second half of season 5, though we’re hoping for a kick-off in either December or January. As for season 6 then, we hope that it could be around at some point in the summer. A lot of it could just be based on what’s happening with the pandemic and if production can keep moving forward at a steady pace. Let’s hope that it can, with the health and safety of all parties involved being the utmost priority.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Lucifer

What do you want to see on Lucifer season 5 … and then also season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

Big day today. The FINAL DAY of the #Lucifer Writers Room. After us S6 writers finished plotting the series finale we've always wanted, we celebrated… with writers from seasons past! Although we've brought our epic story to its conclusion, this family will last forever. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WNSuRzyjlz — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) October 29, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







