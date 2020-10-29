The Flash season 7, Batwoman season 2 premiere dates confirmed







Are you curious to learn the premiere date for The Flash season 7, Batwoman season 2, or some other shows on The CW? Well, consider yourself in luck! Today, The CW has finally unveiled dates on a number of their shows, and we think that it does leave room for a great deal of excitement.

Of course, it also suggests further that we’re going to have to be patient for a pretty long time.

Take a look at some of these dates below, and remember that all times listed are Eastern. Adjust accordingly depending on where you are.

Sunday, January 17

8:00 – Batwoman

(Remember, this will be an exciting new season with Javicia Leslie under the famous cowl — Ruby Rose departed at the end of season 1.)

Monday, January 18

8:00 – All American

Wednesday, January 20

8:00 – Riverdale

9:00 – Nancy Drew

Thursday, January 21

8:00 – Walker (new series, starring Jared Padalecki)

9:00 – Legacies

Sunday, January 24

9:00 – Charmed

Monday, February 8

9:00 – Black Lightning

Tuesday, February 23

8:00 – The Flash

9:00 – Superman & Lois (new series)

Remember that The Flash, Black Lightning, and some other shows later on the schedule had to not only incur production delays due to the pandemic, but then also tack on the fact that these shows have lengthy post-production periods. It’s better in The CW’s mind here to have later premieres and fewer hiatuses than start early and have lots of breaks in between.

In the end, though, the most exciting thing is just knowing that many of your favorite shows are coming back, and you don’t have to wait too much longer for them! Hopefully, some more substantial previews are going to be out there at the end of the year. While you wait, you can visit our premiere guide for more dates.

