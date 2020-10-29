Big Brother 22: AFP Da’Vonne Rogers joins The Bold and the Beautiful







Over the years, it has been a time-honored tradition for notable Big Brother houseguests to land roles on The Bold and the Beautiful. Today, we’re pleased to report that it’s happening all over again!

In a post on Twitter, Da’Vonne Rogers confirmed that fresh off of winning America’s Favorite Player this season, she is going to be joining the daytime drama for an upcoming role as Starr. Da’Vonne works as an acting coach, so it does feel right that she would get this opportunity to shine. We hope it’s a role that allows her to have a little bit of fun, plus also showcase her personality in a great way.

One of the reasons why Da’Vonne was so popular this season was simply because she was so emotive, she said what was on her mind, and she also made a deliberate effort to be entertaining. That’s different than many other people who were in the game. One of the best examples we can give of this is when she took part in Ian Terry’s punishment, where she played along with his space scenes in a way that was fun and very-much different from some of the other players.

It’s hard to say whether or not we’ll ever seen Da’Vonne on Big Brother again (we don’t think they will bring back returning players anytime soon), but we definitely think there’s a future for her in television. Wouldn’t it be fun to see her Bayleigh on The Amazing Race, or potentially her on Survivor down the road.

Currently going over my script for @BandB_CBS !!! Be on the lookout for “STARR” ✨✨✨ … I’m so excited. ❤️ — Da’Vonne Dianne Rogers ✊🏾 (@DayDaVonne_) October 29, 2020

