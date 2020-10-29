Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Da’Vonne Rogers is America’s Favorite Player







At the end of tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars finale, there was one more announcement that was coming: Who was America’s Favorite? The AFP vote is something that people out there always love to see, especially when you think about how much time and effort certain people put into making these votes happen.

For more of the latest Big Brother 22 finale coverage, be sure to watch the latest discussion below! Once you check that out, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube for more and then also view our show playlist.

Our prediction entering the finale that the people in the top three were going to be Da’Vonne Rogers, Tyler Crispen, and Janelle Pierzina. Tyler and Janelle have both won the award in the past, but there was an extreme movement on social media to get Da’Vonne the prize this time — heck, a lot of former players endorsed her, hoping to see her get it! We do think that she played hard and tried to make the game entertaining. That’s something that we always appreciate from an AFP recipient, and we also feel like she could make great use of the moment.

At the end of the show, it was revealed that Tyler and Da’Vonne were the two top vote-getters, but the winner was Da’Vonne. She seemed genuinely shocked by the news, and was even in tears after the fact. This was something that she really deserved, and it was nice that something nice came her way at the very end. Massive congratulations to her, and to everyone who voted for her. We don’t know what the future holds for her, but we’ll see if she ever comes back!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now

What do you think about Da’Vonne Rogers winning America’s Favorite Houseguest on Big Brother 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







