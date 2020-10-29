Big Brother 22 All-Stars finale: Was Cody Calafiore, Enzo Palumbo winner?







Tonight’s Big Brother 22 All-Stars finale gave us a chance to see the final two houseguests face off for the title. So was it intense in the end?

The first thing that was intense was the final three Head of Household, where Cody won and he made the big decision to take Enzo Palumbo to the final two over Nicole Franzel. She was evicted in the third place, and she claimed that she would’ve taken Cody … which still doesn’t make any sense. Clearly, Cody thinks that he has a better chance of beating Enzo than Cody. It’s either that or Cody just wanted to see Enzo win the second-place prize.

The moment that Cody got to the final two with Enzo, we didn’t really think that this was going to be that close. Cody had a real chance of winning the game, and by something fairly close to a landslide.

