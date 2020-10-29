Brave New World canceled at Peacock; no season 2 coming







Even though Peacock is a relatively new streaming service, they are wasting little time dishing out some cancellation news.

Today, Deadline reported that they have canceled Brave New World after just one season on the show. While Peacock does not release streaming numbers (the same goes for all streaming services out there), the fair guess here is that the show did not receive the viewership necessary to justify the cost of another season of the show.

In a statement per the aforementioned website, here is some of what Peacock had to say:

“There will not be Season 2 of Brave New World on Peacock … David Wiener created a thought-provoking and cinematic adaptation. We’re grateful to the cast and crew who brought this world to life. We look forward to telling more stories with David in the future.

Is there a chance that a season 2 for Brave New World will happen somewhere else? We know that there are some plans to shop the series around, but it’s hard to say we’re optimistic. It didn’t make a particularly big splash when it comes to attention from viewers or critics, and it’s hard for networks in general right now to invest in scripted content given that we are right in the middle of a pandemic. It’s very difficult for projects to be able to go out and film, and that is a factor in what businesses are deciding. Go ahead and remember now that some networks/streaming services have actually canceled shows that they previously renewed, mostly because they determined that it was not going to be feasible for them to continue.

We’ll wait and see precisely what the future holds — but for now, we wouldn’t be altogether optimistic when it comes to the future of Brave New World.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Brave New World

What do you think about Brave New World being canceled at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to keep coming back for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







