





Tonight on The Masked Singer season 3, we were introduced to a whole new array of performers. Yet, someone new was getting unmasked!

We have to admit that through most of the episode, it was fairly obvious to us that Lips was going to be the one unmasked. They clearly didn’t have the talent of some of the other people vocally — also, that costume was just so weird and ridiculous. We didn’t have a Mickey Rourke sort of situation here, but there was an opportunity here to see a reasonably big name underneath the mask.

So, who was it ultimately? Wendy Williams was an extremely popular guess online, though we heard at least a few others that were reasonably smart. (Let’s not talk about who Ken Jeong claimed that it was — nobody needs to go down that road.)

Ultimately, it was revealed that Wendy Williams was under the mask! This wasn’t exactly one of the most shocking reveals of the whole season. She is such a big character and her voice is SO recognizable. There are certain people who just can’t fake being anyone else, but we’re glad that Wendy put herself out there and did this. It does allow her to show a different chance and have a little bit of fun.

Of course, the elimination of Wendy Williams in this spot means that we could have a lot more excitement and drama coming up in this field. There are a lot of talent singers at the moment, and there is still a little bit more mystery out there. One of the fun things about seasons in the early going is that you do still wonder who a few people are before everything gets revealed.

What do you think about this latest The Masked Singer season 3 unmasking?

