Archer season 12 premiere date hopes on FXX; when could it be back?







Following tonight’s finale, are you interested in learning the Archer season 12 premiere date? Are we sure it’s coming back? Within this article, we’re going to get into both of these things.

Let’s start off here with the good news in the event that you didn’t know — there will be a season 12 for the series coming at some point in the future! In a statement confirming this now, here is what Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, had to say:

“’Archer’ is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year … Our thanks to Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions for keeping ‘Archer’ as fun as ever and true to form. Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season.”

The ratings for season 11 were very much strong, and that’s without even thinking about some of the show’s digital performance — it’s not that hard to consider why FXX would want to bring the show back for more.

As for when you are going to see Archer season 12 actually on the air, the easiest guess at the moment is at some point when we get into 2021. This is the sort of series that doesn’t have to deal with the same sort of interruptions or delays as some other stuff on the air, mostly due to the fact that so much stuff can be done remotely. We do also think that FXX would like to adhere to at least some sort of schedule, that way viewers have a reasonably good sense ahead of time as to when things are going to be starting up again.

