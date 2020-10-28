Chicago Fire season 9 spoilers: Will we get any Foster updates?







It has already been confirmed that we won’t be seeing Emily Foster around as a full-time character on Chicago Fire season 9. With that being said, will the show continue to still reference her? We don’t want to see this character disappear from the show forever, as she was loved by a lot of people out there.

So while we cannot speak to whether or not Annie Ilonzeh returns to the NBC show, we do know this: We will be jumping forward a few months from when the most recent season, and with that in mind, showrunner Derek Haas tells TVLine there will be change afoot:

“Foster has gone off to medical school at Northwestern … We will hear some updates about how she’s doing as the season progresses.”

Our hope is that the door will be left open eventually to see Foster again, but it’s certainly feasible that a future gig could be for her at Chicago Med rather than Fire, given her current career path. We will continue to see new characters brought into the world of Chicago Fire, and Sylvie Brett is not going to suddenly be alone as a paramedic. This is a show that constantly grows and evolves, so we’re sure that will continue to happen moving forward.

In the upcoming November 11 premiere, the real struggle is going to be balancing out what’s happening with the current pandemic and then also finding a way to offer some sort of fun and escapism. It is that combination of things that viewers of One Chicago tend to care about more than anything else.

One last thing on the Brett front — can this be the season we start to see something more for her and Casey? It does feel at this point like it’s time.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9?

