Roswell, New Mexico season 3 spoilers: Meet the mysterious Edgar







We know that this may come as a surprise to a lot of people out there, but there is a new mysterious character coming onto Roswell, New Mexico season 3. (Shocking! We know.)

So who is it? Think along the lines of Edgar. According to a new report from Deadline, David DeSantos is being brought on board this season in a recurring role. As for who Edgar apparently is, the descriptions claims that he is “an enigmatic leader who intersects with Roswell’s heroes on a clandestine mission to better understand the unknown. Though he comes from an army background, Edgar has a wistful outlook on the universe. He believes that sometimes the best approach to an established problem is a fresh and creative perspective. Edgar will seek out those who align with his cause — but as a keeper of secrets he’ll expect loyalty and discretion, no matter the cost.”

This feels like one of those characters whose greatest strength may be his mysterious nature, given that this does allow us to further live in the dark for a long period of time. He could be the sort of person who could serve as an ally, or also someone who exists to be a significant thorn in everyone’s side.

No matter what role we end up seeing for Edgar moving forward, we do have to anticipate him being an intriguing part of the story … though we’re going to be waiting for a while to see him. The CW isn’t premiering any of its typical fall programming until early 2021, and we may be waiting longer to see Roswell, New Mexico come back. Prepare for that accordingly.

