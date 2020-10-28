Nancy Drew season 2: Is it leading into a Tom Swift spin-off show?







Even though we’re only one season into Nancy Drew, it seems as though The CW may already be looking at more. In particular, it is eyeing a new spin-off show revolving around the character of Tom Swift … with a few big twists.

According to TVLine, the network is changing the character to where they will be Black and gay, a deviation from the source material. The logline claims that the show will follow the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

We’ll admit that this is a pretty darn compelling tease for a show — whether or not it morphs into something that eventually airs, however, remains to be seen. It often takes time for networks to figure out these decisions, and the latest Nancy Drew season isn’t airing until 2021. While the first season was not a runaway hit in terms of live viewership, it did develop a digital and streaming following. We’ll see where things go from here.

We know already that The CW is not averse to spin-offs, having greenlit many in the Arrow universe and also considering two for Supernatural, though neither aired. They also picked up the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene and are still determining if they want a prequel to The 100.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Nancy Drew right now

What do you think about a Nancy Drew season 2 spin-off revolving around Tom Swift?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back if you’ve got an interest in some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







