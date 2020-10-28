Power Book II: Ghost season 2: When could it potentially premiere?







We know that we’re getting ahead of ourselves here with this Power Book II: Ghost season 2 article. After all, there are still five more episodes coming in season 1, and a lot of story that is left to unfold and be explored.

With that being said, though, it never hurts to gaze towards the future! A season 2 has already been ordered by Starz, and it’s going to be in production throughout the coming months. There was meant to be a quick turnaround between season 1 wrapping up filming and season 2 starting, mostly because the end of season 1 was pushed back for so long due to the global health crisis. Everyone is working to stay safe and we’re more than confident that they are.

We know that typically, what Starz likes to do is have a season of the Power franchise on in the summer, and we’re sure that this is something that they would like to do when it comes to a season 2 of Book II: Ghost. It’s with that in mind that we’re cautiously optimistic the next season will be on the air at some point in July. There’s plenty of time to get it ready by then, and then they could figure out around it what they want to do with their other shows. We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan was cast prior to the start of the global health crisis, and we’d love for it to be on the air in 2021. We’re try to be hopeful about Power Book IV: Force, at least since we know they’re moving forward with some work on it behind the scenes.

Ultimately, everything will be up to what the folks over at Starz want to do, but we can’t help but want to look further ahead as much as possible.

What do you want to see on Power Book II: Ghost season 2, and when do you imagine it could premiere?

