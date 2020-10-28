Outlander notes: A Sam Heughan audiobook tease and … pumpkins!







Welcome to your Wednesday edition of Outlander notes, where we (of course) have a couple of fun things to talk about!

Let’s kick things off here with a new tease from Clanlands, the upcoming book from Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish arriving on Tuesday! You can listen (via Sam’s Instagram) to a preview from the audiobook version, which should be enough to amp up that excitement to yet another level.

Interested in some other Outlander video discussions? Then watch our look towards season 6 below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our series playlist. We will have other news coming…

It is a real gift for so many of us that Sam and Graham decided to contribute so much to this project, offering us the book, the audiobook, and then the upcoming Starz series Men in Kilts. We remain somewhat surprised that the network has not announced a premiere date for that project, but that may be in part due to their desire to give us the show at a time in which they have a whole in their schedule. They’ve been able to fill in the cracks so far despite many productions being shut down for months. (Hopefully, Outlander is able to kick off filming in the new year.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

As for something totally different now, why not talk about pumpkins? Halloween is this weekend, after all, and we know people may be looking for activities in lieu of not being able to attend costume parties. With that, the folks over at Sony Pictures have created some stencils (see the tweet below) to assist you in carving a pumpkin carefully inspired by Outlander.

Happy early Halloween, everyone! We hope that some out there do give the pumpkin a try, and of course we want to hear all of your thoughts on the subjects of this article below. (Photo: Starz.)

Halloween with the Frasers? We'll meet you at the stones! ❤️🎃 Travel in time alongside Jamie and Claire with our @Outlander_STARZ pumpkin stencils! Download here: https://t.co/23J5XN4TeD. #SPTVHalloween #Outlander pic.twitter.com/1zKBpyqVYJ — Spooky Pictures Television 👻🎃 (@SPTV) October 27, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







