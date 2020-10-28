The Amazing Race 32 episode 3 sneak peek: Welcome to Manaus







Tonight’s The Amazing Race 32 episode 3 is going to be airing at its new time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and we’ve got a new destination, as well. For the first time, the CBS series is heading to the Amazon! You’re going to see teams arrive to the city of Manaus, a place that is a major hub all around the rainforest.

In the sneak peek below, you can get a good sense of what’s coming as some of the remaining teams all arrive and express their excitement being there. They’ve already got their first task, and you get a sense of some of what the obstacles are going to be. For starters, Manaus can be a particularly warm and very humid place — it’s hard not to be when you consider the location. Also, there is a language barrier present here, though the good news is that some people who speak languages that at leave have some similarity to Portuguese. They should be able to find their way without too much trouble.

If there is one thing that is a tiny bummer entering this episode, it is the simple fact that the alliance from last week’s episode appears to be largely intact. We respect the strategy of it, but we’re also coming off of a season of Big Brother where a huge alliance dominated the entire game. It’s just not that compelling a game to watch, and we do think things are better when you’ve got a little bit more variety and unpredictability.

