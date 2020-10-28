This Is Us season 5 spoilers: What’s next for Randall after mom reveal?







On last night’s This Is Us season 5 premiere, the writers managed to deliver quite the big surprise to longstanding fans of the series. As it turns out, Randall Pearson’s mother may very well be alive! There’s no guarantee that she is out there, but we have to imagine that they made it clear she’s not dead (in the past) for a reason. There is more of the story to be told here, and it does sound like the show is going to explore this sooner rather than later.

Speaking (per Deadline) after the premiere episode Tuesday, executive producer Dan Fogelman confirmed that the big reveal in the premiere is “a big part of Randall’s journey in the front half of this season … It’s about her, and it’s also really about Randall’s character and what learning her story does for him.” It may give Randall a sense of greater relief knowing that he has someone else out there who can understand his experiences and his life.

Yet, there is an underlying question right now: If she is alive, where has she been? As she ever made an effort to find him? The one thing that we do hope here is that the show avoids obvious reveals — for example, we don’t want Randall’s new therapist (who will presumably be revealed soon) to be revealed as his mother, given that this would be far too coincidental, even in a world like this. We’d like for there to be at least a little more of an element of surprise.

