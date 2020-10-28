The Bachelorette episode 4 return date: Is Tayshia Adams replacing Clare?







As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 next week, there is one thing that you should know — it’s not airing on Tuesday night. Because of Election Day, the ABC show is going to be shifting back to November 5.

Hopefully, there is going to be a lot of drama that will prove to be worth the wait. To be specific, we are talking about Tayshia Adams supposedly replacing Clare Crawley. The rumors have been out there for a long time, and there was some debate as to whether or not Tayshia would appear in the promos.

Do you want some other news on The Bachelorette in video form? Then check out our full discussion on this past episode below. Once you do just that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other news and then also view our playlist. We will have some other updates coming on a weekly basis.

So did it actually happen? We ended tonight with Clare deciding to not give out a group-date rose, which was absolutely shocking within itself. It feels like the show is legitimately moving towards giving Clare a villain edit, which is really one of the weirdest things that we’ve seen in the history of the franchise.

So how was Tayshia shown off? Basically, the producers had her coming out of a pool, ready to surprise everyone and turn the season into something totally new. We don’t know exactly what the future is going to hold for a new lead, but there is something unpredictable about having a new lead … and we don’t know what the rest of the season will look like. This is, after all, the first time that the show has done something quite like this.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette!

What do you want to see when it comes to The Bachelorette episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







